Scottish surveyor spreads into England

From left, Hyde Harrington directors Scott Harrington and Charles Metcalf, DM Hall senior partner Alan Gordon, Hyde Harrington director Paul Evans and DM Hall managing partner John McHugh

DM Hall has 23 offices across Scotland and is now looking south; it sees the acquisition of Hyde Harrington as a first step in seeking opportunities in the north of England and beyond.

Hyde Harrington has offices in Carlisle and Kendal and has been operating since 1994. Its directors and staff are being kept in place but the firm will be rebranded as part of the DM Hall group in due course.

DM Hall senior partner Alan Gordon said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce this historic initiative for our firm, which will take us over the border for the first time and will help us identify new geographical areas to serve beyond our traditional Scottish heartlands.

“It is a logical step for us to look for further growth opportunities beyond Scotland, where we already have a strong presence and a respectable market share in most areas of the country, and where we have successfully grown and diversified significantly in recent years.

“Hyde Harrington is a highly respected professional firm which, under the leadership of directors Scott Harrington, Paul Evans, and Charles Metcalf, has established an impressive footprint and reputation across the north of England and, indeed, in southwest Scotland.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with one of the dominant players in the region and with a team which not only shares our values but also has similar ambitions for growth.”

Scott Harrington said: “This alliance with DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest and most respected independent firms, is an excellent fit for Hyde Harrington. I have no doubt we will be able to benefit from its established infrastructure and provide an even more comprehensive service to clients.

“It has been clear from our discussions that DM Hall sees itself as being in the region for the long term and developing as successfully as it has in Scotland. Our entire team is very pleased to be part of that ambition.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk