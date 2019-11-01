Scottish tidal specialist wins pilot project in Japan

The project, located in the straits of Naru Island within the southern Japanese Goto island chain, has a total budget of JPY1,800m (£12.8m).

Atlantis will be exporting Scottish tidal generation equipment to be used for the duration of the project under a rental agreement.

Kyuden Mirai Energy is seeking to capitalise on Japan’s wealth of tidal resources, which are regarded as some of the best in the world. The prefecture of Nagasaki alone has over 900 islands located in tidal-rich waters.

Simec’s Atlantis Turbine & Engineering Services Division (ATES) will supply and install an AR-Series turbine and associated plant.

The system will be deployed at the site in the Nagasaki Prefecture initially in a demonstration capacity, operating at a reduced generation output of around 500kW. It will serve as a data collection and validation device for the client and Japanese regulatory bodies.

Atlantis expects to deliver and install the tidal generator by late Q3 2020, with completion of the demonstration in Q1 the following year. There is a possibility to upgrade the project to full output post completion, subject to approval.

Atlantis will be responsible for the supply installation and operation of the turbine system, inclusive of foundation and cable supply, and has brought in Orkney-based offshore marine energy construction specialist Green Marine to bolster offshore construction planning and installation support for the cable and foundation.

Simec Atlantis Energy CEO Tim Cornelius said: “Simec Atlantis has been at the forefront of marine energy for the past decade, building a strong portfolio of projects across Europe and around the world. Japan’s decarbonisation ambitions and world-leading tidal resource combine to create huge potential for Atlantis’ tidal generation systems in the future.

“This is our largest awarded export contract to date and our partnership with Kyuden Mirai Energy is representative of the leadership position Simec Atlantis has taken in exporting Scottish know-how and expertise into new international markets.”

Drew Blaxland, director of the ATES division, added: “We are delighted to have won this contract to supply such a prestigious customer as KME and to be afforded the opportunity to work with them on this very important marine energy project in Japan. The Japanese market holds huge potential for us in terms of the future sale of turbine generation systems to deliver predictable power to hundreds of inhabited islands throughout the prefecture of Nagasaki. It is a privilege to be at the forefront of exporting Scottish equipment, services and know-how. We are very committed to delivering this project on budget and on time for our client.”

Simec announced plans in September to build what it said would be the world’s first ocean-powered data centre.

