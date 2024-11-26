Scottish Water launches £9bn procurement round

Scottish Water director of capital investment Rob Mustard

Scottish Water is inviting suppliers to bid to be involved in a new partnering-style approach to maintain and improve its water and waste water infrastructure over the period 2027 to 2033, with a potential extension to 2039.

The overall value of the enterprise – known as Delivery Vehicle 4 – is estimated at between £5bn and £9bn and is the highest value venture put into place by Scottish Water.

It is anticipated that the total Scottish Water SR27 investment programme will support around 4,000 jobs.

Director of capital investment Rob Mustard said: "DV4 is the most significant programme of investment and way of working we have ever implemented. It supports our goals of financial sustainability, service excellence, and going beyond net zero, all while contributing to a flourishing Scotland.”

Replacing the current 12-year-old Delivery Vehicle 1 (DV1), DV4 will oversee asset investments and handle high-value and complex construction and engineering projects.

Mr Mustard said: "We’re moving to an 'advanced partnering' model, shifting from traditional contracting to a more collaborative approach. This model brings partners together through agreed outcomes, ensuring we deliver value for our customers and innovation in every project."

The procurement is being advertised as one contract notice in two parts; selected participants will work with Scottish Water’s teams across the country and the collaborative effort is designed to boost efficient and effective project delivery.

A further network will also be created, providing opportunities for SMEs and micro-specialists to collaborate with the main partners. A regional framework will also be procured consisting of small and medium enterprises, supporting capital and operational requirements.

Mustard added: "The DV4 model represents a significant evolution in how we approach capital investments. It's designed to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, aligning with our long-term goals of environmental stewardship and community enhancement. We’re eager to partner with others to achieve these ambitions."

