Scottish Water picks seven for £5bn framework

The companies are:

Clancy

Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd (Morrison Construction)

George Leslie Ltd

RWGM joint venture

Ross-shire Engineering

WGM Engineering & Boulting Ltd joint venture

Morrison Water Services.

Scottish Water expects to spend £1 billion a year on thousands of miles of water pipes, sewer networks, treatment works and other assets.

The companies will carry out work across key elements of Scottish Water’s operational services and capital investment portfolio. The procurement, which has a maximum value of more than £5bn over 12 years, is one of the biggest ever carried out in Scotland. It will support construction, engineering and employment, said Scottish Water, and there will also be a specific focus on delivering skills and development opportunities for young people.

The period of work for what is known as Delivery Vehicle 2 (DV2) spans the next six years with a six-year extension option thereafter. The range of work covers repair, refurbishment and replacement works, covering mechanical, electrical, engineering, civil engineering, construction and maintenance services.

Mark Dickson, Scottish Water’s director of capital investment, said: “This represents a significant milestone in the delivery of our service and investment activity. The companies and joint ventures appointed to carry out this work on behalf of Scottish Water will play a vital role in ensuring customers have the most resilient network which brings them water and removes and treats waste water daily.

“The procurement itself has been a lengthy and rigorous process - the biggest we have ever undertaken. The team at Scottish Water is looking forward to working with our partners to progress our ambitious plans for the next decade and beyond.”

Douglas Millican, Scottish Water’s chief executive, said: “We set out our strategic ambitions for the future of the country’s water and waste water services in the face of unprecedented challenges from climate change and ageing infrastructure in February 2020.

“Partners will play a critical role in helping us achieve the change needed, on the scale and speed required to meet the dual challenges of providing services the public can rely on and addressing the impact of a changing world climate on our infrastructure.”

