Screwfix steps up refurb business

Tool and materials retailer Screwfix began offering customers refurbished second-hand power tools three years ago and has since refurbished more than 250,000 products.

The Refurb By Screwfix range is now being expanded from power tools to taps, showers and pressure washers, thanks to an investment in a new product testing area .

Screwfix commercial director Matt Compton said: “At Screwfix we work hard to supply the trade with great quality products that last. When customers return unwanted or pre-loved products, where possible we want to give them a second life. By partnering with iForce and our vendors we have successfully refurbished and repaired more than 250,000 tools since 2022 that would otherwise been disposed of. With further investment this year we are excited to be able to increase our product offering and capabilities to keep products in use for longer and help our customers get their jobs done quickly, affordably, right first time and more sustainably.”

Screwfix has also installed a packaging machine that measures products before putting them in recycled cardboard. This has reduced the volume of packaging, with any leftover cardboard shredded for padding.

