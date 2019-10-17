SD Sealants expands with Leeds-based acquisition

The acquisition is in line with SD’s plans to expand in the north of England over the coming months. The company said that the acquisition is set to be the first of many developments in the area.

The existing workforce at H2O Sealants will be coming under the SD banner this year.

SD Sealants managing director Nick Jones said; “We’re thrilled to be growing our team here in Yorkshire. After setting up our first SD offices in Leeds two years ago, the demand for work has increased exponentially and we’ve loved being involved in so many historic and new builds in the region.

“There is a great deal of skill and expertise to be found in the workforce up North and we’re looking forward to having some new faces on our team. We pride ourselves on having the best crew in the business and with the addition of the talented H2O team we’re excited to see this continue.”

SD sealants and cosmetic repairs team has this year been involved in a number of construction projects in the north of England, including Liverpool FC’s training ground and the Dewsbury & District Hospital.

