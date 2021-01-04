SEC Group wound up

Rudi Klein

SEC Group is an umbrella representative body comprising British Constructional Steelwork Association, Building Engineering Services Association, Electrical Contractors Association, Lift & Escalator Industry Association, Electrical Contractors Association of Scotland, Scottish & Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation and the Scaffolding Association.

A new engineering services sector alliance is being set up to replace it, with a wider focus. While much of SEC Group’s focus has been on supply chain issues and the treatment of subcontractors, the replacement body will encompass sustainability, skills and building safety.

The engineering services member bodies of SEC Group are working with other organisations to set up the new UK engineering services sector alliance, to launch in early 2021. The new alliance, which will include contracting businesses and professionals from across the engineering services sector, will aim to work closely with industry bodies and initiatives across all four nations of the UK.

News of the closure of the SEC Group comes just a month after long-serving chief executive Rudi Klein announced his retirement from the organisation. [See previous report here.] SEC Group board chairman Trevor Hursthouse has also stepped down from his role.

Speaking on behalf of SEC Group members, Steve Bratt, chief executive of the ECA, said “We would like to express our gratitude to the highly effective SEC Group team for their remarkable contribution to our sector and to the wider industry. Initiatives driven by SEC Group and industry partners over many years have significantly improved the commercial landscape for the construction supply chain.”

