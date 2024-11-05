Second acquisition for start-up consultancy

Contollo Group chief executive Ruth Percival

Contollo Group Ltd began life in February 2024 by acquiring cost and project management consultant Abacus, with backing from private equity firm NorthEdge.

Building services engineer Tace is Contollo’s second acquisition as it seeks to build a mid-size multi-disciplinary built environment consultancy group.

Tace has 35 staff across offices in Manchester, Liverpool and London and specialises in building services for education, sports facilities and multi-unit accommodation.

Contollo Group chief executive Ruth Percival said: “Tace has a reputation for excellence in engineering with a specialism in highly sustainable, large-scale, government-backed projects and we’re very proud to welcome them to the Contollo Group.

“Contollo was established to bring together highly respected regional consultancies, to create a national multi-disciplinary group and Tace is the first M&E consulting business to join.

“We’ve built a great relationship with the leadership team and look forward to working with Nigel Griffiths, Nick Thomas and James Massey to help build our nationwide capacity and we expect to make further acquisitions imminently.”

Tace director Nigel Griffiths added: “Joining the Contollo Group is the perfect next step for Tace as our business evolves. It will enable us to offer greater scale, expand our additional services and build our range of sector-specific capabilities. Working within the Contollo Group will allow us to offer the same exceptional service to our clients, whilst also bringing extra benefits through our shared expertise and values.”

Contollo has set out its ambition to acquire up to seven businesses over the next five years to expand a headcount that now stands at 140.

