Second Carillion director disqualified

Richard Adam

Richard Adam was deemed culpable for false and misleading financial information in Carillion’s 2015 and 2016 accounts.

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “The Insolvency Service, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has accepted a disqualification undertaking from Richard Adam for 12 and a half years for his conduct as a director of Carillion Plc.

“This follows the disqualification undertaking the Insolvency Service accepted from Zafar Khan on 29th June 2023.

“As the litigation against the remaining directors is ongoing, with a trial set to commence the week of 16th October 2023, we are unable to comment any further.”

Richard Adam retired in 2016 but remained a non-executive director of Countrywide and FirstGroup until 2018. Carillion went into compulsory liquidation on 15th January 2018.

