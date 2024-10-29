Second Transmix truck supports ATS growth plans

The 44-tonne German-made vehicle is designed for pouring thermal lightweight aggregate (TLA), a non-combustible insulation alternative that can be used for floors, roofs and voids. The Transmix vehicle will serve an expanding client base from ATS headquarters in Rosyth.

With a capacity to pour up to 100 cubic metres of gap-free, flowing insulation a day, the £300,000 investment enhances ATS’ reputation as the leading supplier of TLA in Scotland while underlining its commitment to sustainability.

Formed in 2014, ATS is a licenced installer for Flowcrete, Vebro, Energystore, Cemfloor by McGraths, Mapei and Sherwin Williams. It operates as a standalone company within the Energystore group following its acquisition by the Northern Ireland-based firm in June.

ATS now runs the only two trucks of their kind in Scotland, the first one purchased in 2022 is now used mainly for the delivery of Cemfloor and thin section levelling screeds.

“Having the two vehicles releases the pressure on running multiple projects and the new truck will help us service our growing network of Tier 1 contractors,” said ATS managing director Jason Lister.

“The Transmix trucks offer the most controlled and economical method of delivering TLA and we have the only two in Scotland. It is a significant investment and one which reflects the growing demand for gap-free non-thermal bridging flooring solution.

“We can schedule large-scale pours of insulation and screed at times that suit the projects and demands of the site. They are completed quickly with better quality control, which is another big plus.

“We remain committed to innovation and sustainability and the trucks keep waste to a minimum as they allow us to mix to order on project sites without the need for delivery by multiple trucks. Our capacity for making flowing screeds has increased significantly and we are now in the ideal place for the growth that we are expecting as we move towards the new year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk