Seddon starts new HQ for Dow UK

Following merger with DuPont, Dow is relocating its UK and Ireland head office from Staines is on the Cheadle Royal Business Park in Stockport.
Dow has pre-let a two-floor, 26,037 sq ft self-contained unit to house its national management team, technical and sales office, as well as a product research and development (R&D) facility.
Cheadle Royal Business Park is a £175m development delivered by Muse Developments, part of the Morgan Sindall group.
Development of Dow’s new building is expected to complete by the end of 2020.
