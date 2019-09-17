  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue September 17 2019

Seddon starts new HQ for Dow UK

3 hours Seddon Construction has broken ground on the construction of a new UK headquarters for US chemicals group Dow.

CGI of Dow's new UK headquarters in Stockport
CGI of Dow's new UK headquarters in Stockport

Following merger with DuPont, Dow is relocating its UK and Ireland head office from Staines is on the Cheadle Royal Business Park in Stockport.

Dow has pre-let a two-floor, 26,037 sq ft self-contained unit to house its national management team, technical and sales office, as well as a product research and development (R&D) facility.

Cheadle Royal Business Park is a £175m development delivered by Muse Developments, part of the Morgan Sindall group.

Development of Dow’s new building is expected to complete by the end of 2020.

