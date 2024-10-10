Seddon wins Nuneaton housing job

From left to right are Stuart Buckley (WPDG), Richard Sterling (Seddon), Tony Clark (Seddon), John Booth (Seddon), Cllr Peter Butlin and Tony Bunney (WPDG)

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) is partnering with Seddon Housing Partnerships to redevelop the site of Manor Park Secondary School, which closed in 2010.

Seddon has been appointed as development partner following a formal tender process.

WPDG and Seddon are preparing a reserved matters planning application to submit to Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council to enable construction work to begin on site.

Outline planning consent has already been granted for 58 new homes on the site and the development is set to comprise a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties, including seven for affordable housing.

Enabling works will include the demolition of existing school buildings and remediation of the site, with work on the new homes expected to start early next year, pending the result of the reserved matters application.

WPDG was set up by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to exploit development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.

WPDG senior development manager Tony Bunney said: “This scheme will sustainably redevelop a disused site near the town centre into a thriving new community and we are looking forward to working with Seddon to bring it forward.

“Alongside our scheme at Top Farm, this development will help to meet the housing demands in Nuneaton and provide high-quality, sustainable homes for people in the town.

“Activity will be getting under way on site over the coming weeks, with enabling works beginning as we continue to prepare the next stage of our planning application in partnership with Seddon.”

The new homes are the first phase of development on the site of the former Manor Park Secondary School, with outline planning consent also secured for an up to 65-unit Extra Care scheme.

