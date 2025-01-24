Selco enhances parental leave

Selco Builders Warehouse has introduced 16 weeks of full pay for colleagues on maternity or adoption leave – up from six weeks previously.

In addition, it has doubled its paternity leave from one to two weeks of full pay.

This follows on from the introduction of paid leave for employees undertaking fertility treatment, offering five paid days leave per treatment cycle, or three days per cycle of IVF to attend appointments for employees with a partner receiving the treatment.

Selco Builders Warehouse has close to 3,000 employees across 75 builders’ merchant stores, including 32 in London. It is part of Grafton Group, a building materials business headquartered in Dublin and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Selco human resources director Sally Kerr, at, said: “We are committed to supporting colleagues, who are the biggest asset in our business, in every way we possibly can and championing them both in their careers and during key moments in their personal life.

“Over the past 12 months we have been listening to feedback, including that of our recently-created Women’s Forum, and been exploring ways to better support colleagues when they are navigating the demands of work and family responsibilities.

“These new enhancements to our family leave policies are a significant step forward in creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported.

“While we recognise there is still room to grow, this initiative reflects our commitment to building an inclusive environment and solidifying our position as an employer of choice in our sector.”

