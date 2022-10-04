Selco gives staff a £750 lift

Selco's store in Cheltenham

Selco Builders Warehouse has set aside £2.5m to help staff cope with the current cost of living crisis.

Selco, which has 73 branches across the UK, will give 96% of its 3,000 staff a £750 boost spread over five months.

The scheme, a direct response to rising energy bills and general inflation, will run from November until March, with £150 payments per individual each month.

Chief executive Howard Luft said: “We are living through an unprecedented cost of living crisis and it’s placing pressure on household budgets, from energy to food and fuel to mortgages, up and down the country. We wanted to do what we could to provide additional support to colleagues who, day-in and day-out, give outstanding commitment, dedication and service to the ongoing growth and success of Selco.

“Everyone in the business, apart from the most senior figures in management, will benefit from these payments, which are structured in such a way that they can have a direct impact on the rising monthly bills during the winter months.

“We are hoping this will help our colleagues through the challenging economic times the country is facing and we will continue to investigate further opportunities to support our people through this period.”

