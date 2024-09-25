Selco trains staff to improve their banter

Selco staff... just having some fun

Selco Builders Warehouse has started providing cultural awareness training for its near 3,000-strong workforce.

The content for the course includes debating the difference between banter and harassment, dealing with external forces such as social media, the rise in claims and avenues for dealing with unacceptable behaviour.

Around 1,000 Selco employees are set to undergo the training before the end of this year, with the remainder to be completed in 2025.

The initiative has been provided as part of a partnership between Halborns Law and the Builders Merchant Federation.

Selco human resources director Sally Kerr said: “We have strong, consistent policies and are making good strides in culture, diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and this training will ensure that we continue to make Selco a place where everyone belongs.

“This isn’t a case of ending banter – far from it. We want our people interacting with colleagues and customers and enjoying being at their place of work.

“We are proud to employ a multi-generational workforce, and I’m certain this course will help us all understand each other a little better as language and communication has evolved.

“We want to set the right tone for workplace communications between colleagues and ensure people have the right tools to deal swiftly with inappropriate banter if it occurs.”

Employment lawyers from Halborns Law have devised the content for the programme, outlining the legal framework and tests for behaviour being classed as harassment. Selco’s in-house training team has received coaching from the lawyers to be able to deliver the programme internally.

