Select orders more large luffers

The Terex CTL1600

Laing O'Rourke subsidiary Select already has five of these large cranes but, such is the demand for their services, it has bought four more.

According to Select, the CTL1600 is ideal for the UK market. With a maximum capacity of 66 tonnes and jib length of 75 metres, it is able to lift heavy prefabricated or precast modules on a range of project types.

It is also equipped with T-Torque slewing technology for customisable slewing control.

Clare Rodgers, business stream leader for Select Tower Cranes, said: "We are really excited to have placed orders for numbers six, seven, eight and nine to add to our CTL1600 fleet, as these machines are ideal for the UK market—in fact they are in high demand from clients in several sectors.

“Looking ahead, we see a big demand coming for these cranes among the energy and data sectors, as our UK market research has indicated that work in these areas will continue to grow. We are committed to investing in expanding the Select fleet to provide our clients with the most up-to-date plant available on the market."

Terex Tower Cranes sales director Lee Maynard said: “It’s becoming increasingly evident that the demand for large luffers is growing both in the UK and in fact globally. We are seeing increasing numbers of projects in Europe, Middle East, and Australia all demanding large luffers. As we continue to invest in industry leading innovation and partner with Select Plant, we only see further growth in this sector.”

