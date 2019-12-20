Select tools up with Stage V tele crawlers

Mark West and Richard Everist from Liebherr (left and second left) hand over the LTR 1060.1 to Alex Warrington and Eddie Carr (right) of Select

Select has ordered eight new crawler cranes from Liebherr, including six LTR telescopic boom models.

Select Plant Hire’s crane fleet already includes 57 lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, of which 37 are Liebherr cranes.

This month the company has taken delivery of the first LTR 1060 telescopic crawler crane in the UK to have a Stage V compliant engine and in March 2020 will take delivery of the UK’s first LR 1160.1 lattice boom crawler crane with a Stage V engine. These crane models have a rated capacity of 60 tonnes and 160 tonnes respectively.

Three more LTR 1060s are due to arrive in February, March and April 2020. Two LTR 1100 telescopic crawler cranes – 100-tonne capacity –have already been delivered with a third due in August 2020. All three of these cranes are also equipped with Stage V engines.

Eddie Carr, Select’s sales manager, said: “Our crawler cranes are currently supporting major infrastructure projects such as Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, Tideway and HS2 as well as our wider portfolio of customers. This investment will enable these projects to be delivered using the latest engine technology. Our continued investment in crawler cranes reflects a wider business strategy to ensure that we continue to provide the most modern equipment to our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk