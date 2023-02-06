Sellafield hands mega deals to McAlpine, Severfield and Hare

The Sellafield site in Cumbria

Sir Robert McAlpine will provide groundworks and concrete structures for construction projects at the nuclear site over the next 17 years.

As part of the same programme of decommissioning and waste storage works as the nuclear power plant winds down, Lancashire structural steel contractors Severfield Nuclear & Infrastructure and William Hare will provide steelwork under a 17-year framework expected to be worth £249m.

The steelwork framework includes: structural steelwork; steel frames; general steelwork; secondary steelwork; structural metalwork; general metalwork; metal decking; and metal walkways and edge protection.

Programme and Project Partners was mobilised in 2019 to transform Sellafield Ltd’s major project delivery.

Sir Robert McAlpine civil engineering managing director Tony Gates said: “We’re thrilled and excited to join the Programme and Project Partners team at Sellafield. Its industry leading approach to delivering complex infrastructure projects in a highly regulated sector aligns with our commitment to engineering excellence and effective collaboration that is embedded in our family values and inclusive culture.”

Sellafield chief executive Martin Chown said: “Our purpose is to create a clean and safe environment for future generations. Excellence in major project delivery is a key enabler.

“Through the Programme and Project Partners we’re creating a strategic and sustainable approach to project delivery. This provides stability for our supply chain, unlocks investment in our communities, and delivers value for UK plc.”

Severfield director Stuart Mitchell said: “Severfield has been present on the Sellafield site for over 13 years having worked on multiple major projects. This secures Severfield’s future on the Sellafield site and gives us the opportunity to bring the people, governance and innovation that has made us the largest structural steel contractor in the UK to the partnership.”

William Hare director Craig Arnold added: “We welcome this opportunity to consolidate 40 years’ experience at the Sellafield site with the integration of our bespoke, optimised structural delivery process into the Programme and Project Partners strategy. This will bring both value and certainty of outcome into Sellafield projects as well as opportunity and support for the local community.”

