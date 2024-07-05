Selwood commits to Caterpillar engines

Selwood has entered into a preferred supplier partnership with Caterpillar dealer Finning for engines across its pump range.

Pumps manufactured at Selwood headquarters in Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, for international sale and use across its UK-wide rental fleet, will now be fitted with Cat engines, including its C1.7 and C2.2 models in Selwood’s 4-inch and 6-inch pumps.

The engines come with Caterpillar’s VisionLink Telematics as standard, which provides insights into operating run times, fuel levels and equipment health.

Selwood production and engineering director Dan Whitehouse said: “As part of an ongoing product development and manufacturing improvement programme, we wanted to simplify our manufacturing process and make it easier and more cost-effective for our customers to own and maintain our pumps.

“For every engine supplier there is a different control system, spares, servicing regimes, monitoring system and diagnostic tools. Our customers often manage several pumps with different engines. Having Caterpillar as our preferred supplier means this ongoing servicing regime will be simplified across our customer’s fleet of Selwood pumps.”

He added: “Caterpillar’s global presence, its engines’ lower lifecycle costs and complete product range from 18kW are just some of the reasons why we chose them as our preferred partner. Its engines are also well recognised for their tough construction applications and use in rugged environments, which is essential for our pumps.

“Additionally, Caterpillar’s long-term vision to make its products more sustainable aligns with our own commitment to reducing the impact of our operations on the environment.”

