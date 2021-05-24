September launch for Homes England dynamic purchasing system

Homes England will no longer select its preferred building companies once every four years but instead keep its framework perpetually open to new entrants.

The new delivery partner dynamic purchasing system (DPS) launches on 1st September 2021. It was originally supposed to launch in July when it was first announced last December, but there has been slippage.

Stephen Kinsella, chief land and development officer at Homes England, said: “This new digital system marks a huge step forward, making it much easier for developers to bid for our land. I’d encourage our current partners, as well as those we haven’t worked with before, to get their applications in so we can work together to create great places to live. We are one of the largest vendors of residential land with sites for tens of thousands of homes being disposed over the next three years being channelled through this new approach.”

The application process will also take the size of the developer into account. For example, small builders bidding to deliver smaller sites will benefit from simpler entry criteria whereas the entry criteria for developers bidding to deliver larger strategic sites will be proportionately more testing, Homes England said.

The initial application phase runs from 24th May to 25th June 2021. Successful applicants will become members of the DPS when it launches in September and applications will then re-open on an ongoing basis enabling new market entrants to join at any time.

Developers are encouraged to monitor Homes England’s Land Hub, its interactive tool to advertise sites that are coming to market, and apply to join the Delivery Partner DPS as and when they see sites that are of interest.

