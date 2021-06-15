September start for £72m Aldgate Place

Aldgate Place

McLaren Construction is main contractor for the £72m construction works at Aldgate Place Phase 2 in London.

It is a build-to-rent residential development on a logistically challenging site next to Aldgate East station, comprising 160 homes and 20,000 sq ft of office space once complete.

The project was put on hold after the first national lockdown was announced in March 2020. At that stage, McLaren had a preconstruction services agreement (PCSA) with the developer British Land.

McLaren announced this week: “After much collaboration and perseverance, we are now moving forward post PCSA into the delivery stage. The project is scheduled to start on site in September 2021 and will be handed over to British Land by April 2024.”

This is McLaren’s 15th project for British Land over the past 10 years and takes the total value of its work for this customer to more than £200m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk