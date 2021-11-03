SES joins BAM on Newcastle's Strawberry Lane

CGI of the completed development at One Strawberry Place

Building services contractor SES Engineering Services (SES), has announced its appointment to a key £20 million commercial development, which lies adjacent to the historic

One Strawberry Lane is a 70,000 sq ft, six-storey building that will be headquarters for The Home Group housing association. Designed by Ryder Architecture, it is being built by BAM –with developer, Ask Real Estate – next to The Strawberry public house, just outside St James’ Park football ground.

SES helped Ask and BAM with cost advice and buildability support during the tender stage and was subsequently appointed to provide the full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services design with mechanical & electrical consultant CAD 21 delivering the design on behalf of SES.

SES will be installing a Hybrid VRF heat recovery system for heating and cooling together with a Q-ton air source heat pump for domestic hot water, along with roof-mounted photovoltaics.

SES managing director Steve Joyce said: “This will be a fully co-ordinated scheme using BIM with SES producing working drawings throughout. While the exacting sustainability standards required are challenging, because they translate into a minimum 25% betterment of Part L regulations, our collaborative approach to services design and our early engagement with the project team and client should ensure we achieve the required building performance outputs.”

SES has recently started on site, with a planned handover at the end of May 2022.

