SES wins £25m MEP package on Helical's smart building

33 Charterhouse St, designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

33 Charterhouse Street is a 10-storey office block in Farringdon under construction with Mace as lead contractor.

Wates subsidiary SES will provide full mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services for the 200,000 sq ft block in the heart of Farringdon.

It is set to become one of Farringdon’s first smart buildings, with heating, lighting and security accessible and visible on one network, creating what is described as "technology enhanced office space".

The build, part-funded by Ashby Capital, has been designed to be Helical’s first commercial offering that targets a BREEAM rating of Outstanding.

SES is working with the end facilities management company, Ashdown Philipps, to ensure that all services can be integrated correctly and are designed for frictionless operation. Offsite technology is playing a large part in delivery, with components built and tested at its offsite manufacturing centre, Prism, while an extensive digital twin model has also been created to keep progress smooth.

SES will start on site in 2021 and will complete before the end of 2022.

SES previously worked on Helical’s Barts Square development recently, in nearby Bartholomew Close. It has worked with Mace before too, at the Battersea Power Station regeneration.

SES managing director Steve Joyce said: “Regardless of the challenges thrown at the commercial sector this year, the future of office developments is moving towards a more digital, integrated and sustainable approach and 33 Charterhouse Street will be a fantastic example of this shift.

“We’ve worked with Helical before and their forward-thinking approach matches our own. The client has tasked us, as well as the rest of its delivery partners, with supporting an ambitious, but necessary goal in regard to becoming carbon neutral, and we’re proud to support them in achieving it.

“Integrating so many building systems is an incredibly complex task and early collaboration between ourselves and all stakeholders is vital, as well as the ability to manufacture a large amount offsite. This will save an estimated 14,669 labour hours on site – helping improve efficiency at its central London location, and support arrangements to reduce personnel on site wherever possible in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

