Seven named for £3bn United Utilities framework

United Utilities' Davyhulme sewage works

United Utilities has submitted a £13.7bn investment plan for the 2025-2030 Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8) period to industry regulator Ofwat to address water quality, environmental and customer service failings.

Following a competitive tender process, seven companies have been selected as framework partners for project management, design, engineering and construction services. They are:

C2V (a VolkerStevin/Jacobs joint venture)

Costain

Jacobs

Murphy

Kier Integrated Services

Mott Macdonald Bentley

MWH Treatment.

Between them, they are expected to deliver £3bn of projects during the five-year AMP8 period, including upgrades to wastewater treatment works and reducing storm overflow activations. The agreement also offers the potential for a further five-year extension (2030-2035).

United Utilities capital delivery director Jane Simpson said: “We’re really excited that we have secured some strong delivery partners to ensure we can deliver on our ambitious plans to transform infrastructure and services in the northwest.

“It will be our most ambitious programme yet and by putting this partnership in place with some of the best design and construction companies in the country, it allows us to get to work quickly and deliver the transformation that we know our customers want to see.”

