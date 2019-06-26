Seven share minor rail signalling works

The frameworks will deliver minor signalling and refurbishment works, supporting Network Rail’s works delivery teams.

The minor signalling frameworks for Control Period 6 (2019-2024) are split into 17 route-based lots, with two framework contractors for seven of the routes and three framework contractors for the Western route, have been awarded as follows:

Contractors Network Rail route Amaro Signalling South East AMCO Scotland, South East and Wales Amey Wales, Wessex and Western Balfour Beatty London North Eastern & East Midlands, Wessex and Western Linbrooke Anglia, Western and London North West OSL Scotland Volker Rail Anglia, London North Eastern & East Midlands, London North West

This is the second of three framework tiers to be awarded for Network Rail signalling. The first tier for signalling and telecoms framework was awarded in April 2019. The remaining tier, major signalling, targeted towards major re-signalling and re-control, will complete the three-tier strategy for CP6 signalling delivery when awarded in January 2020.

Martin Robinson, Network Rail commercial director signalling, said: “The minor signalling framework awards are the second awards in a three-tier approach to signalling delivery for CP6 which aims to recognise the differing signalling work banks we have to deliver. The awards have gone to signalling suppliers that, between them, have many years of experience supporting our maintenance and delivery teams and will help Network Rail to continue to improve the signalling asset condition and in turn improve reliability for passengers over the coming years.

“The framework’s approach using fewer contractors will help bring them closer to Network Rail and the routes and make further progress in working more collaboratively. We will continue to build on the successful relationships we already have with our suppliers and look forward to working with them all going forward.”

Minor Signalling framework (values by lot): Western £25m - £75m Amey, Balfour Beatty, Linbrooke LNE/EM £30m - £40m Volker Rail, Balfour Beatty Wessex £20m - £40m Amey, Balfour Beatty Wales £2m - £10m Amey, AMCO Giffen South East £5m - £10m Amaro, AMCO Giffen Anglia £5m - £10m Volker Rail, Linbrooke Scotland £2.5m - £10m OSL, AMCO Giffen LNW £10m - £20m Volker Rail, Linbrooke