Severfield loses COO

Ian Cochrane

Ian Cochrane joined Severfield in 2007, following the acquisition of Fisher Engineering, where he had worked for 26 years.

He became Severfield’s group operations director in March 2013 and chief operating officer (COO) just three months later.

Severfield announced today that he leave the company on 30th September 2023 to pursue other interests. He is 53.

The role of COO is not being replaced but his COO duties are being re-assigned to other executive directors and the senior leadership team.

Non-executive chairman Kevin Whiteman said: “We would like to thank Ian for his contribution to Severfield. Ian has been a member of the board of directors of the company since 2013 and has been with the group since 2007. He has overseen a number of important initiatives and contributed significantly to the profitable growth of the group in recent years."

