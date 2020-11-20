Severn Trent picks new suppliers for waste infrastructure services

Severn Trent’s waste infrastructure network services framework was tendered in two lots:

Customer Solutions Plus, a joint venture between Network Plus and Sapphire, has been handed lot 1, for reactive work; IWJS is the preferred supplier for lot 2, proactive services. The contract term will run from 1st April 2021 until 31st March 2025, with further extension options up to a maximum of four years. Both cover Severn Trent Water in England and Hafren Dyfrdwy in mid-Wales.

The company’s new operating model is designed to improve performance for its customers in the Midlands and mid-Wales, as well as customer experience, especially where there is a risk of sewer flooding.

Lot 1: Customer reactive work is worth up to £410m over the full eight years, and covers reactive works such as cleansing, repairing, renewing and reinstating sewer pipes, remedial works, such as inspections and network mapping, and some proactive works to improve performance.

Lot 2 is a smaller contract, worth up to £70m over the full eight years, covering the proactive work not undertaken as part of lot 1.

There will now be a transition period until April, when Customers Solutions Plus and IWJS will take over from Amey.

Helen Miles, capital and commercial services director at Severn Trent, said: “Our new operating model is designed to improve the way we work and ensure our service for our customers is the best it can be. It means we can be more proactive in preventing issues before they happen whilst also responding as quickly as we can on those occasions when our customers have problems.”

Christopher Stewart, managing director of IWJS, part of M Group Services, said: “During our discussions with the client, we were able to demonstrate a dynamic range of innovations, including the use of predictive technology, that offer the potential to deliver significant benefits across its operational region.”

