Sewell lands college maintenance deal

Hull College

The contract, which will initially run until August 2027, will see Sewell Construction manage all minor building works at Hull College’s city centre campus, including replacing doors, windows, flooring and minor repairs.

Sewell will also provide 24/7 emergency response for urgent works, and set up a new computer-aided facilities management (CAFM) system to help the college oversee its maintenance.

Sewell Construction has worked on various projects for Hull College over the past few years, including the replacement of an extensive glazed roof and frontage on the Hull School of Art & Design building.

“We’ve worked with Sewell Construction a number of times in the past, and they’ve always impressed us with their can-do attitude, and the way they go the extra mile to ensure all work is completed to the highest standard,” said Matthew Blowman, head of facilities and contracts at Hull College. “We’re delighted to have them on board to ensure our campus can continue with the transformation to provide a high-quality learning experience for all our students.”

Sewell Construction’s recent education sector projects include a £14m refurbishment of the former Endeavour building into a new home for Hull Trinity House Academy, the creation of the state-of-the-art Steam Studios for Ron Dearing University Technical College, and the creation of new vocational education facilities at Bradford College.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk