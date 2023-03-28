Seymour Whyte wins two major road contracts

As part of an overall project to extend the M1 Pacific Motorway by 15km to address the M1’s ‘missing link’ between Sydney and Brisbane, Seymour Whyte will build the five-kilometre northern section of the highway to bypass the town of Heatherbrae.

The design and construct contract aims to achieve an ‘Excellent’ Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) rating with the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) of Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile in Western Sydney, Seymour Whyte will take part in the overall 6.5 kilometre upgrade of Mulgoa Road in an alliance with Turnbull Engineering and client Transport for New South Wales.

Mulgoa Road is a key arterial road, with 52,000 vehicle movements daily connecting the Penrith community with other parts of Greater Sydney.

The works involve upgrading a section of Mulgoa Road to a six-lane divided road and creating priority public transport lanes as well as corridors dedicated to soft mobility.

