Shaylor breaks ground on £28m Jewellery Quarter project

Contractor Shaylor has begun construction on a £28m build-to-rent apartment development in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

A ground breaking ceremony on the site of the former J Ashford & Son jewellery factory in Great Hampton Street was attended by West Midlands mayor Any Street.

The scheme, called Gilders Yard, will create 156 new homes across two refurbished factory buildings for the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, Grainger. It is being delivered by Birmingham-based developer Blackswan Property. Grainger has agreed to forward fund the development and acquire it from Blackswan on completion.

Shaylor Group CEO Stephen Shaylor said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Grainger and Blackswan to provide new and dynamic housing within the Jewellery Quarter. Shaylor Group has a wealth of experience in the residential sector, particularly with projects involving heritage aspects, and we are excited to be part of the next phase in the history of this iconic building.”

Mayor Andy Street said: “The success of the Jewellery Quarter as a thriving community is now beginning to spread into the neighbouring Gun Quarter and developments like Gilder’s Yard demonstrate this clearly.

“Driven by high-profile investments in the city – most notably HSBC and HS2 – residential development in the centre is increasing at an astonishing rate. What is being done here, incorporating the traditional heritage features of the site, is really special and I look forward to coming back to see the progress being made.”