Sheffield canal-side regeneration moves forward

CGI of the Attercliffe Waterside scheme

With planning permission now secured, developer Citu is aiming to start construction this autumn on phase one of its Attercliffe Waterside scheme.

The 23-acre brownfield site is owned by Sheffield City Council and straddles either side of Sheffield &Tinsley Canal.

Around 1,000 homes are set to be delivered in three phases across the scheme, along with leisure and commercial amenities.

The £100m first phase – which includes 362 homes, new public realm, a new pedestrian bridge across the canal and the repurposing of existing buildings – was approved by Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday 9th July.

The first phase is on the north side of the canal and will form the heart of the new district. Work is expected to begin this autumn on the leisure and commercial elements, ahead of construction of the first homes on site – a mix of three/four-bedroom townhouses and one/two-bedroom flats, all constructed using Citu’s timber-framed housing system. The houses will be constructed on a podium above an undercroft car park.

Chris Thompson, founder and co-director from Citu said: “It’s an area steeped in history and our plans have been inspired by the heritage industries that were powered by the waterways running through it. The area presents huge opportunities from its location alongside the canal and the River Don, with green space, the Olympic Legacy Park and easy access to the city centre by tram in just 10 minutes

“We are creating a new community in this beautiful waterside location that will have its own identity; one that pays homage to the area’s rich history but that adapts the landscape to address the various challenges of our day, not least the climate emergency.”

