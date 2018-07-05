Sheffield housing boost for United Living

The Wordsworth Avenue scheme

United Living will undertake preparations for the build of 140 specialist apartments and houses on two sites to the northwest of Sheffield city centre. These new homes will be designed for older independent living and people living with support needs.

The smaller of the two sites, at Wordsworth Avenue, will have eight homes together with associated external works. The larger Adlington Road site will have 132 independent living apartments and bungalows, with an additional eight supported living apartments.

This is the second phase of Sheffield’s first council housing project in more than 30 years.

The project team also includes West & Machell Architects, structural engineer Eastwood & Partners, and Stephen A Hunt & Associates as mechanical, electrical and plumbing consultant.