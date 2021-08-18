Sheffield planners approve 23-storey Meridian tower

The Meridian is designed by architect Bond Bryan

The development – named The Meridian, close to Sheffield’s train station – will provide 336 apartments for private rent on the edge of the city centre.

The scheme will redevelop a prominent 1.1-acre brownfield site, which has been vacant for many years.

The flats will be open plan, vary in size (up to three bedrooms), and 94 of them will have their own balconies.

The scheme also incorporates flexible ground floor amenity space for a concierge reception, co-working spaces, a residents’ lounge and a gym. It features a landscaped roof garden and plaza fronting onto Queens Road, as well as 358 cycle storage places.

However, only 29 of the 1,000-plus residents will be given anywhere to park a car.

Planning approval was granted on Tuesday this week (17th August 2021), which was a busy day for Sheffield’s city planning committee. It also approved the £150m first phase of the West Bar scheme. [See separate report here.]

Godwin Developments’ team includes architect Bond Bryan, quantity surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall, civil engineer HSP Consulting and planning consultant Urbana Town Planning.

James Mulcare, head of residential capital markets at Godwin Developments, said: “The development is a major milestone for the BTR market in the city, bringing forward a multifunctional living space that is also perfect for working, relaxing and socialising.

“The Meridian is a well-located scheme of exceptional design quality shaped around the requirements and lifestyles of city centre residents. It emphasises wellbeing, light, natural materials and finishes, as well as access to private and shared outdoor space and community focused amenities. As such we are confident it will be a popular choice among residents of various age groups – and an attractive proposition for investors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk