Shenzhen to build 10 new cultural landmarks

Shenzhen has far fewer museums and performance venues than other major Chinese cities and the programme is aimed at helping it catch up.

The locations for the facilities have yet to be announced. The 10 are: Shenzhen Opera House, Shenzhen Reform & Opening-up Exhibition Hall, Creative Design Hall, Shenzhen Hall of the National Museum of China, Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum, Shenzhen Oceanic Museum, Shenzhen Nature Museum, New Hall of Shenzhen Art Museum, Shenzhen Innovation & Creative Design Academy and Shenzhen Conservatory of Music.

In addition, the city will endeavour to improve 10 culture-themed neighborhoods.

Historically, Shenzhen has undergone two massive rounds of construction of cultural facilities, once in the 1980s and again in the new millennium. Eight were built in the 1980s, including Shenzhen Museum, Shenzhen Library and Shenzhen Grand Theater. Five have been built since 2000, including Shenzhen Concert Hall and the a new Shenzhen Library.

The plans were announced by Zhang Heyun, director general of the city’s cultural and sports bureau. Shenzhen still lags behind other major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in terms of cultural facilities. Beijing and Shanghai have 179 and 125 museums, respectively, while the number in Shenzhen is only 47, which is 14 fewer than in Guangzhou. As for performance venues, Shenzhen has 11, a quarter of the number in Beijing and Shanghai.

Shenzhen now has 50 cultural facilities with a floor space exceeding 10,000m2 and 21 stadiums with at least 3,000 seats.