Shenzhen to get spokeless Ferris wheel

The wheel, which will be named Shenzhen Glory, will be built on the coast of the Bao’an Central Business District. It is described as a ‘rare spokeless type of Ferris wheel' and will have a total of 28 carts, each of which accommodates up to 25 people in a 16.8m2 space.

Contractor, Shenzhen OCT Coast has said that equipment procurement has been completed. The company will apply for construction approval before starting assembly with a view to putting it into use in 2020, when the first phase of the Bao’an Coastal Cultural Park is scheduled to open to the public.

The cultural park is located along the coastal belt of Bao’an Central Business District. It covers an area of 1.68km2, connecting Qianhai cooperation zone in the east, the Dachan Bay port area in the west and Bao’an CBD in the north. The park is being developed in three phases.

In the first phase, which will cost about 10 billion yuan (£1.1bn) and cover 380,000m2, the plan is to build an art and performance centre and a coastal park as well as business and entertainment areas.