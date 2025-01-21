Sheppey leisure centre to get £15m makeover

artist's impression of how the Beachfields leisure site might look (image from Alliance Leisure)

Transformation of the Beachfields leisure site in Sheerness is a key component of the wider £20m Sheerness Revival programme, funded by the UK government.

The Beachfields site, near Sheerness town centre, the waterfront and the train station, will be revamped, with leisure, health and community facilities.

Swale Borough Council appointed Alliance Leisure to manage this project. The building contractor is Etec Contract Services, architect is GT3 and Varsity Consulting is quantity surveyor and project manager.

The revitalised Sheppey leisure centre will be reconfigured and extended, with a new fitness suite and studios and improved changing facilities.

The doctors’ surgery will be relocated and expanded within the leisure centre.

Cllr Monique Bonney, chair of the Swale Borough Council’s economy and property committee, said: “Sheerness Revival provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform Beachfields into a modern wellbeing hub that will improve the lives of everyone living and working in the town for generations to come.

“Alliance Leisure’s outstanding leisure development credentials and expertise across all areas of design and build make them the ideal partner to deliver this transformative project, bringing long-term value to our community.”

Alliance Leisure business development manager Chris Ames said: “The Beachfields regeneration project is a landmark development that will inspire healthy, active lifestyles while addressing the unique needs of the local population.”

The Sheerness Revival project also includes an extension to Sheppey College, the refurbishment of former council offices and the conversion of garage space into workshops.

Early enabling works is under way, with full construction starting shortly. Project completion is expected spring 2026.

