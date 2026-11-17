Recygénie was built using 100% recycled materials

When Holcim’s global head of R&D, Edelio Bermejo, took up the role in 2019, the company’s progress in decarbonising its materials was slow. The challenge he and his colleagues faced wasn’t a lack of innovation, but a lack of customer knowledge.

“Ten years ago we had already some low carbon solutions, but it representing a very, very small tiny part of our business.,” he says. “The awareness around these solutions was not well promoted, not just mentioning by our company, but globally by the industry.”

The first step, in 2020 and 2021, to raising awareness was to give the company’s low carbon products a clearer profile. The company set a clear target for these materials of a 30% reduction in carbon. It launched two new brands, EcoPlanet for cement, and EcoPact for concrete.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“And then we started counting and reporting the evolution of these brands,” Bermejo says. “Today, EcoPact makes up 32% of our net sales in readymix, and EcoPlanet represents 38% for cement.”

The manufacturer is pursuing a range of tactics to lower the carbon content of its materials. It’s experimented with alternative fuels and waste biomass, reducing the carbon emitted when burning fuel in its kilns..

Like the rest of the industry, it makes use of blast furnace slag and fly ash alongside clinker in its cement, to meet performance requirements while lowering carbon emissions.

As well as using these materials as replacements for clinker, it is using other waste products—including air cooled furnace slag and waste from the paper industry—as alternative raw materials to produce clinker. While these lack the reactivity of GGBS and flyash, so cannot be used directly, they are high in calcium and low in carbon. This means that can be processed is a similar way to limestone, to produce clinker. The company is also producing its own calcined clay, another clinker alternative.

These adjustments to the traditional mix can cut carbon, but impact flow. A careful use of admixtures can help ensure the rheological properties of concrete meet the needs of each job, but clients want certainty before committing to a novel material. To provide this, Holcim developed an AI-powered tool, Smart Flow.

“It predicts the flowability of your concrete over long distances, when you are pumping over distances of 100 or 200m,” Bermejo says. “Today we are winning tenders not only because the concrete is OK—all our competitors can do the same—but because we’re providing that service of predicting the ability to pump over distances that are quite huge.”

Smart Flow demonstrates how concrete will perform on site. But Holcim also wanted to demonstrate how the material can be used.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

One of the first of these demonstration projects was the Recygénie social housing project in Paris. The original target here was not to reduce carbon impacts, but to deliver a 100% recycled building. While the aim was circularity, the result, of course, was also to reduce carbon emissions.

“Everything has to be recycled, starting from the clinker, and then the aggregates and the water, etc.,” he explains.

“At our plant in Alsace, we started compiling and gathering waste to use as raw materials from the steel industry, from the paper industry, from the lime industry and ceramic industry.”

These were used to produce a new clinker, with 100% raw materials. There had been doubts within the company that this was possible, but the success of the project dispelled these. The production of the new clinker is not simple—it requires a precise mix of waste materials from different industries—but it showed what could be done. Now, the company is offering cements with a range of proportions of recycled materials, and has signed a 20 year deal with a producer of air cooled slag in Romania to secure supplies of some of the materials it would need.

Action Logement, the French government’s social housing provider had bought Recygénie, and wanted to see what else Holcim could do to cut material use. The result was Villasprint, a three storey 3D printed project. This was built alongside a similar project built using traditional methods. The 3D printed building was completed in three months—half the time taken using a standard approach—with much less materials used.

The next step was to create a series of demonstration projects at the Venice Biennale, in collaboration with some of the world’s leading architects. The first of these collaborations, in 2021, was with the practice founded by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Like Villasprint, this project, a bridge made use of 3D printing techniques. But it drew from the ancient as much as the modern.

“It’s a bridge that stands by itself, using only gravity, like a Roman arch,” Bermejo explains. “The 3D printing saved a lot of materials, because each block has voids inside.”

At the 2023 Biennale the company partnered with another British architect, Norman Foster, to develop a new low cost way of building homes. “At the very beginning it was to be a shelter for refugees, but it came finally as social housing delivered at a cost of less than €20,000.”

The project made use of a novel material from British innovators Concrete Canvas. The company’s CCX comes as a roll, like carpet, that can be laid across the arched roof of the homes. Holcim is now in talks with the government of Costa Rica to build an initial 15 homes using the design and materials, before, it hopes, using it for a huge social housing programme in, the country.

Last year, Holcim’s Venice architect collaborator was Alejandro Aravena and his firm Elemental. This used 100% biochar, and 100% recycled aggregates. The units are designed by Aravena as a modular basis for housing, capable of being designed and delivered at speed, while helping meet pressing demand for social housing.

These projects show what can be done, but their adoption faces two key challenges. The first is approvals. “The standardization process is very long,” Bermejo says. “They’re super conservative, and that’s good: it stops buildings and skyscrapers collapsing. But you have to go through very long and complex processes, that are sometimes difficult to understand.”

VillaSprint uses 3D printing to cut delivery times and reduce carbon emissions.

This has meant that even when Holcim and its customers want to essentially replicate projects, it has, on some French projects in had to repeat the same process in order to demonstrate their safety.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The other challenge is cost. Materials like EcoPact and EcoPlanet can offer carbon savings of 30%, but come at a cost 3 or 4% more. Over the full cost of a project, this might not seem like much. But, without pressure from regulators and planners, Bermejo has found, many developers will not make this investment.