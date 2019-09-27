Siemens names Mace project manager for Goole train factory

Siemens new factory in Goole will have 860,000 sq ft of manufacturing, commissioning, warehouse buildings and stabling sidings, as well as a four-storey, 54,000 sq ft office building.

Siemens has a £1.5bn contract with London Underground to design and build a new generation of trains for the Piccadilly line.

Siemens Mobility chief executive William Wilson said: “Mace’s experience and capability will complement our in-house expertise in the successful delivery of major projects.”

Pending planning approval, construction of the Goole rail manufacturing facility is expected to begin in spring 2020 and will be delivered in phases. The first phase of the manufacturing facilities is expected to open in 2023 and it is anticipated the development will be fully operational in 2025.

Mace previously worked on Siemens’ £310m Green Port Hull development, a wind turbine blade factory with port facilities, which opened in 2016.

Mace northern director Colin Harvey said: “Our appointment to deliver this important northern asset demonstrates our continued growth east of the Pennines and is a testament to the success of previous projects we have undertaken with Siemens, including Green Port Hull.”

