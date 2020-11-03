SIG takes over Walsall merchant

SIG UK managing director Philip Johns

SM Roofing Supplies was established in 1993, employs 11 staff and operates from a site in Pelsall, Walsall.

Under the ownership of SIG Roofing, SM Roofing Supplies will continue to trade under its existing brand but with the backing of SIG Roofing’s supply network.

SIG said that the acquisition of SM Roofing Supplies filled a gap in SIG Roofing’s coverage in the West Midlands.

Philip Johns, managing director of SIG UK, said: “As a business we have been closely following SM Roofing Supplies impressive growth across the past decade, and recognise them as one of the most respected roofing supply specialists. That’s why we are so delighted to welcome them to the SIG Roofing family. With a reputation for customer service excellence, we are sure that SM Roofing Supplies team will help us further enhance our offering to roofing contractors nationwide.”

