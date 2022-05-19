Sika buys US waterproofing company

United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL) manufactures products for consumer and DIY waterproofing applications. In 2021, UGL generated sales of CHF65m (£53m).

UGL is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and has two additional production sites in Illinois and Mississippi.

Sika said that the acquisition will increase its presence with major retailers and other building material stores by widening the range and opening up cross-selling opportunities. It believes that demand for watertight basements is anticipated to grow at above-average rates in the years to come, as homeowners refurbish and create more living space with basements. In commercial construction, the need for watertight basements also continues to grow. “With the combined offerings of the two companies, Sika can take advantage of the growth trends in both the residential and commercial construction segments,” it said.

Sika regional manager Americas Christoph Ganz said: “UGL is a perfect complement to Sika’s current portfolio. The UGL brands are well recognized in the USA, and their consumer and DIY waterproofing solutions allow Sika to extend its business in the USA construction industry. We warmly welcome all the UGL employees to our Sika team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk