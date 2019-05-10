Silverstone to get the Tarmac treatment ahead of Grand Prix

It will be the second time in two years that Silverstone has been resurfaced. The surface laid by Aggregate Industries last year has come in for criticism for its performance in wet weather.

Essential track maintenance work will take place over 20 days between 10th and 30th June. Tarmac will lay a bespoke and highly durable asphalt that has been specifically designed to withstand the demands of motor sports.

The work will be carried out under the guidance of track expert Jarno Zaffelli, who has been appointed by Silverstone as a contractor for the duration of the project and has been involved in planning the project since October 2018.

Paul Fleetham, managing director of Tarmac’s Construction business, said: “We are exceptionally proud to be working with the team at Silverstone to resurface the iconic British race circuit. Our appointment demonstrates both the quality of our people and our first class track record in delivering high-profile, nationally significant schemes.

“We’ve assembled a highly skilled team of professionals from across the country who will be working with pioneering innovations in automated construction to deliver the project to the highest possible standard. We look forward to getting under way.”

Silverstone also hosts the GoPro British MotoGP Grand Prix in August. Last year’s MotoGP Grand Prix was cancelled because the new surface could not cope with the wet weather.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said: “Getting to this point has involved a lot of work by the staff at Silverstone but throughout it all we have been completely focused on making sure we make the right decisions to guarantee the future of our most important events with Formula One and MotoGP.

“In Tarmac we have a globally-renown company working on the surfacing of the track, and we have one of the most respected of track designers in Jarno Zaffelli working as an expert advisor to Silverstone during the works.”