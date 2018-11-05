Sirius signs McLaughlin & Harvey for Teesside port facility

McLaughlin & Harvey’s contract scope comprises the design and build of works associated with port handling including product storage facilities for approximately 250,000 tonnes of product, ship loading equipment, ship outload infrastructure, and screening facility.

The port handling facility will receive Sirius’ polyhalite fertiliser after it has been transported from the Woodsmith mine site via a 37km underground mineral transport system and processed into the finished product at the Wilton materials handling facility, for which Jacobs is the EPC contractor.

McLaughlin & Harvey’s contract is with Sirius subsidiary York Potash Processing & Ports Ltd.

Sirius Minerals has also named Strabag as its preferred contractor to fit-out its underground mineral transport system and is in the final stages of negotiation for this scope of work. Strabag is already building the tunnels.

Sirius Minerals is investing approximately £3.2bn on developing its potash mine in North Yorkshire and associated infrastructure, including more than £400m in Teesside, regenerating the former Redcar steelworks port frontage.

Chris Fraser, managing director and CEO of Sirius, said: "We are pleased to have entered into another significant construction contract for the ongoing construction of our world leading polyhalite project. In 18 months we have made great progress and are now nearing the completion of the procurement programme to support our stage two financing process.

"The construction of our port infrastructure is another example of the level of investment and skilled job creation we are delivering in both Teesside and the UK as we develop a project that has the potential to make the UK a world leader in the fertiliser industry."