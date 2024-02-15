Sisk adds to data centre leadership

John Hennessey

John Hennessey joins Sisk with nearly 40 years of experience delivering complex projects in Ireland, the UK and Europe and has been in executive and senior leadership roles for more than 30 years.

Mr Hennessey joins Sisk from Stack Infrastructure where he served as construction director EMEA with responsibility for the delivery of its data centre projects across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Owen Sisk, Sisk’s data centre managing director, said: “We are pleased to welcome John to our team as we look to expand our data centre delivery and meet the needs of our clients across Ireland, UK and Europe. John brings a wealth of experience across all geographies in the Data Centre sector and his appointment is timely given that we are seeing substantial growth with a strong pipeline of projects.”

John Hennessey said: “Having worked closely with Sisk in the past, the business has a really strong capability and expertise, and I can see great opportunities for Sisk to develop further in the data centres sector across Ireland, UK and Europe.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk