Sisk appoints new MDs

Diarmuid O’Sullivan has been appointed managing director of Sisk's new energy division

Comaskey has been appointed managing director of Sisk’s Ireland East business unit. In his new role, Comaskey will report to Steven McGee, chief operating officer for the Sisk Construction division. Diarmuid O’Sullivan has been appointed managing director of a newly established Energy Business Unit, where he will report to Leo Martin, COO of the Sisk Infrastructure division.

Comaskey said, "I am delighted to be appointed as Managing Director of the Sisk, Ireland East business unit. Having spent 22 years with Sisk, I can see great opportunity for us to grow and develop further in the residential and commercial space in Dublin and play a key role in the overall company strategy in healthcare, energy and infrastructure. I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon existing and new client relationships.”

O'Sullivan said, "The energy transition represents a significant long-term opportunity for Sisk, and I believe we have all the experience and capability needed to become a leading delivery partner for these vital projects. The move towards cleaner and more secure energy is creating exciting opportunities, and establishing this dedicated business unit gives us the leadership and focus required to build a sustainable business in this sector.”

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