Sisk breaks ground for Lewisham ENT clinic

Breaking ground this week

Lewisham Surgical Centre is being built to focus on high-volume, low-complexity ear, nose and throat (ENT) procedures to help release capacity in over-stretched London hospitals.

Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Trust (LGT) plans to deliver more than 5,000 ENT procedures a year at its new Lewisham Surgical Centre.

The centre is set to begin operation in late 2025.

Sisk won the job through its partnership with Scotland’s Robertson Construction. The two contractors have a partnership called WeBuildHealthcare that has a place on the latest P23 (fourth) generation of the NHS ProCure construction framework. WeBuildHealthcare is on Lot 2, for projects in the £20m to £70m band. Under their agreement, Sisk delivers all projects under £35m in the south of England while Robertson gets first refusal everywhere else. Project over £35m, they negotiate on a case by case basis.

Sisk chief operating officer Steven McGee said: “We have been enhancing our healthcare offering over the past couple of years with some key appointments, in order to improve our capability in the healthcare sector. We look forward to working with our local supply chain partners to deliver a world class facility and creating a lasting legacy for the communities of Lewisham and Greenwich.”

