Sisk expands McGee’s role as Shafi moves on

Steven McGee joined Sisk from ISG last year as COO in charge of the business in Ireland. He has now also been given responsibility for the company’s operations in construction, civil engineering and rail across the UK.

The change follows the departure of Ajaz Shafi as COO to pursue an opportunity in the Middle East. Ajaz Shafi had been with Sisk for 10 years and was promoted from regional managing director to COO in March 2022 after the promotion of Paul Brown from COO to chief executive.

Donal McCarthy will remain as COO in Ireland, UK and Europe for data centres, life sciences and technology.

Steven McGee said: “I welcome the challenge of my new role leading both divisions as I have significant experience in both the UK & Irish construction markets across multiple sectors and look forward to supporting our existing clients and developing relationships with new ones. I remain committed to our incredible Irish client base and will be splitting my time between Ireland and the UK.”

Chief executive Paul Brown said: “Since Steven has come into the business last year, he has been a valuable asset and contributed to a significant change management programme within the Irish business and the successful delivery of some tough legacy projects. Rest assured with Steven now active across both Ireland and the UK this will have a positive impact for our Irish and UK customers.”

He added: “I would like to acknowledge the outstanding service that Ajaz has given the business over the past 10 years. Ajaz has driven significant growth in the UK for Sisk, with some standout projects including the Royal Academy of Arts, Wembley Park and The Mercian, Birmingham’s tallest residential tower. We wish Ajaz and his family well in their new adventure.”

