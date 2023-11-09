Sisk recruits ISG director

Justin Lowe

Justin Lowe joined Sisk on 1st November after 17 years with ISG, where he was a regional preconstruction director.

Of his new job, he said: “I’m delighted to join such a well-established family business, which has such a client focused approach and is passionate around creating better spaces for future generations. Having worked for the last 21 years in the London commercial market for a tier 1 contractor, I have always prided myself on understanding client and project challenges, together with the overall goals, to generate genuine value-add to projects, deliver on promises and ensure repeat business. Sisk has a great foundation and breadth of capability; I can see great opportunities for Sisk to develop further in the capital. I’m really looking forward to helping the team towards this goal. Importantly, I’ll be continuing to help build trusted relationships as the preferred contractor of choice for our clients.”

Ger Hayes, Sisk managing director UK South, said: “Justin’s appointment is really key for us as he has a proven track record in delivering successful projects and repeat business in this sector.”

