Sisk starts Ancoats apartment blocks

CGI of Jersey Wharf, alongside the Rochdale Canal in Manchester

Jersey Wharf and Eliza Yard are developer Manchester Life’s first residential developments, in the next stage of Ancoats’ regeneration.

Jersey Wharf will have 190 one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats for rent, transforming a previously vacant site on Jersey Street along the Rochdale Canal.

Eliza Yard, across Jersey Street at the corner of Poland Street, will have 126 one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats for sale. Both developments include concierge services and bike racks.

Residents are expected to be able to start moving in from mid-2026.

Manchester Life Development Company has been working on transforming Ancoats and New Islington in line with Manchester City Council’s neighbourhood development framework since 2014 and Sisk has been on board from the outset, delivering three schemes within the initial regeneration phase.

Manchester Life executive chairman Marty Edelman said: “Our regeneration efforts in Poland Street support the Ancoats and New Islington neighbourhood development framework by addressing the demand for private rentals and for-sale homes, boosting the local economy, creating jobs, and advancing the city’s housing objectives.

“Poland Street is central to Manchester City Council's long-term vision for East Manchester, a vision we share and have worked in partnership to transform into vibrant residential communities. From the start, Sisk has played a pivotal role in delivering transformative developments, making them the right partner for Eliza Yard and Jersey Wharf – both critical to Ancoats' continued growth as a thriving neighbourhood."

The project team also includes: Mace as project manager; Turner & Townsend as cost manager; Buttress, PRP and Arcadis as architects; Curtins as civil and structural engineer; and Buro Happold as building services engineer.

Eliza Yard

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk