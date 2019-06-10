Sisk starts M58 junction improvement

The project involves the construction of ‘missing’ slip roads at Junction 1 of the M58 in Sefton to provide a northbound off-slip and a southbound on-slip.

The Liverpool City Region Local Growth Fund has contributed £5.5m toward the scheme.

Sefton Council appointed John Sisk & Sons early in 2017 to complete the design and construction of the scheme. Sisk appointed Atkins as its design partner.

Pre-construction works began on site on 20th May, setting up the site compound.

Sisk managing director for UK civils, Paul Brown, said: “We have been working closely with Sefton Council since early 2017 to design and develop this project. We are delighted that it has now started on site. We are committed to delivering this project to a high standard and on time, and will be working with the local communities and stakeholders to ensure we leave a positive legacy.”

If the scheme goes to programme, then the new slip roads should be open and operational by spring 2020.