Sisk wins £300m Great Ormond Street cancer care contract

The new children's cancer centre will also include a new main entrance to the hospital

The project will deliver a new clinical building on Great Ormond Street, as well as a new front entrance and welcome area for entire hospital.

Extending to almost 205,000 sq ft, the building will provide a high-quality environment allowing the hospital to continue at the forefront of paediatric care and research activities.

During the construction phase, Sisk will employ more than 500 people on site, hiring 37 apprentices and creating over 20 work placements for local students.

Sisk has created a digital 4D model of the project which has been confirmed as fully compliant with the Building Safety Act 2022. According to Sisk, the new cancer centre is the first hospital in UK to be registered under the requirements of the Act.

The project means that Great Ormond Street’s cancer services will be able to move out of some of the oldest buildings on the site and be located all together in new facilities over four floors

The hospital is also using the opportunity to improve other services that are essential to the delivery of cancer care and other specialities.

These facilities include a new main entrance, reception area and outside spaces, a larger hospital school and theatre, imaging and critical care services.

To help raise the £300m build costs, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity is currently in the midst of the biggest and most ambitious fundraising appeal in its history.

Sisk managing director Ger Hayes said: “It’s an incredible honour to be entrusted with building the new children’s cancer centre at Great Ormond Street hospital. We’re making significant progress in the healthcare sector both in Ireland and the UK and we fully appreciate that Great Ormond Street hospital is one of the world’s leading children’s healthcare providers.

“As a family-owned business, we take immense pride in creating lasting legacies within the communities we serve and we are fully motivated to deliver a best-in-class cancer centre for GOSH and the families they support.”

Mat Shaw, chief executive of Great Ormond Street hospital said: “I am delighted that we are now in contract with Sisk and building work on our fantastic new children’s cancer centre is underway. Reflecting our ambition to put the child first and always, the CCC will help our staff be their best and enable children to play, learn and be with their families even while at hospital.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk